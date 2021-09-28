Advertisement

Fargo school board discussing face mask mandate tonight

This was originally brought up in their September 14th meeting. The discussion was to end the mask mandate immediately but in a 6 to 3 vote, it got delayed until tonight.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools Board will discuss their COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy tonight. This will determine if students and staff will continue wearing masks or they drop the mandate.

Students and staff have been wearing masks since the beginning of classes which was August 25th. This vote will either keep the wearing of masks until further notice or stop the mask wearing. Administration meets with Public Health every two weeks to discuss mitigation strategies in place and potential changes. The vote will be during their 5:30pm meeting.

West Fargo Public Schools does not have a mask mandate while Moorhead Public Schools does.

