Crash causes back-up on I-29 during rush hour

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a crash is what caused traffic to back-up on I-29 in Fargo on Monday evening.

Officials say the crash happened before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 61. NDHP says a van was slowing for rush hour traffic that was slowing in the right lane heading southbound on I-29. As the Honda was slowing, it was rear ended by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

No one was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.