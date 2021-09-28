Advertisement

Crash causes back-up on I-29 during rush hour

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a crash is what caused traffic to back-up on I-29 in Fargo on Monday evening.

Officials say the crash happened before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 61. NDHP says a van was slowing for rush hour traffic that was slowing in the right lane heading southbound on I-29. As the Honda was slowing, it was rear ended by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

No one was injured in the crash.

