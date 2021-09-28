Advertisement

Battle brewing over bed bugs

“They have to do something to get rid of the bugs.”
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley City, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City woman claims her apartment is infested with bed bugs, a problem she said has persisted for several weeks.

Donelda Remmick has lived at Rudolf Square in Valley City for 6 years. The apartment complex bases rent on income for those 62 and older or those with a disability. In early August, she said she started noticing bites on her ankles and arms.

“I went to the doctor that week twice,” said Remmick, “I went on Wednesday, and I went on Friday. I saw another doctor and he’s the one who diagnosed it as bed bugs. I had four dots going up the ankle.”

She said after the diagnosis she immediately filed a report with her property manager Candy Lukes.

“We have had a few units that have had it,” said Lukes, “We’ve had exterminators there multiple times.”

But, Remmick said she continued to find bed bugs in her apartment.

“They aren’t showing any relief when these are from the end of September.” she said.

However, Lukes told Valley News Live the exterminator has cleared Remmick’s apartment while acknowledging bed bugs remain in other units.

“Right now, we are working diligently to try and get that under control,” said Lukes, “It’s in 2 units out of 47 so it’s not infested at all.”

Lukes said the exterminator is coming again this week for another round of treatments.

