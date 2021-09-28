Advertisement

Battery Charging Unit Ignites Tiny House

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews say a battery charging unit is to blame for a fire at a tiny house. It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of 21st St. South in Fargo.

Crews say they arrived to find a tiny home camper unit with smoke and flames on the outside. Officials on scene say after talking with the homeowner, they believe it was an electrical fire. They say there was a battery charging unit that caught fire and started the blaze. They tell us there were no injuries, and the owner was outside the unit at the time.

