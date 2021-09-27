Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to crashing ex-boyfriend’s funeral, running over gravesites at Fargo cemetery

Blair Whitten July mugshot
Blair Whitten July mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman accused of showing up to her ex-boyfriend’s funeral earlier this spring, where she also tried to run people over and drove over gravesites, has now entered a guilty plea.

28-year-old Blair Whitten now stands convicted of one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment after the May 1 incident at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo.

Court records show Whitten entered a guilty plea Monday morning and was given credit for the 95 days she already served in the Cass County Jail. Whitten was not ordered to serve additional jail time and records show the $360 of court fees were waived.

Whitten still has multiple other open criminal cases against her including her alleged involvement in a Fargo church’s Jesus statue being spray painted black, as well as the allegations she threated to rape a north Fargo couple’s dog.

Whitten will be in court again at the end of the week. She remains out on a $500 bond.

