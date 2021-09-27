What to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot eligibility

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is confusion after the CDC’s recommendation for some Americans to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The public health agency said those who should get a 3rd shot include people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago in these groups:

People 65 years and older

Nursing home residents

People ages 50-64 with chronic health problems

However, the CDC said people 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions or those who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live may get a booster shot.

Essentia’s Immunization Program Director Kelsey Nefzger explained the public health agency’s choice of should and may in their recommendation.

“They do it on purpose because if we really narrow it down to little nuances or picky about what age,” said Nefzger, “It could cause for a lot of issues of people just not wanting to get vaccinated.”

Some people like Vicky Wang said they were excited to get the third shot.

“We just high tailed it over there and got in line! Believe it or not there were people that beat us to it!” said Wang.

She says she did not experience any side effects after her first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but the day after getting her booster shot Wang says she spent the day on the couch recovering.

“Aches and no energy just not up to par. That was a little surprising, but we are back on track now.” said Wang.

However, for others like Cindy Lampl, there are no plans to get a booster once it’s available to them. Lampl said her doctor recommended the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine since she has experienced side effects from other vaccines in the past. She said the COVID-19 vaccine gave her adverse side effects.

“I don’t know if a booster will be worth it for me, because if I was that sick the first time, I have to weigh that with what might happen.” said Lampl.

Whether the COVID-19 vaccine will become a yearly recommendation like the flu shot; experts say only time will tell.

“Covid is not going to go away,” said Nefzger, “So, we are trying to figure out the best way to protect people long term whether that be a booster dose and we are done with it, or it could be a yearly thing like we have with influenza.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots are now available by appointment at Sanford, Essentia, and Thrifty White Pharmacy. Fargo Cass Public Health will be holding ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Blitzes’ for those eligible by appointment on Saturdays in October.

