South Dakota lawmakers to weigh whether seek AG impeachment

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

Republican Speaker Spencer Gosch said Saturday that there is enough support in the state House to hold preliminary impeachment discussions during a special session that starts Nov. 9.

There was already enough support in the state Senate.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the move does not necessarily mean Ravnsborg will face impeachment proceedings.

Once in session, lawmakers will have to decide on whether to consider a separate resolution to form a select committee that would review evidence from the crash case.

