School Referendum Vote Tuesday in Grand Forks

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Grand Forks will decide on a School Referendum Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 am - 7 pm at the Alerus Center.

At stake is a 10-mill increase in the Building Fund (to 20 mills total). The district says it will generate approximately $2.5 million annually to provide facility sustainability and protect investments.

The tax impact per month, according to the district, is $3.75 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

For more information on the referendum visit www.gfschools.org/referendum.

