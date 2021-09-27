Records: Grand Forks man threatened to kill woman, sexually assaulted her for over an hour

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is at the center of a brutal sexual assault investigation from late last month.

53-year-old Craig Eugene Peltier is charged with one felony count of gross sexual imposition by force.

Documents say in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, Peltier spoke to the female victim outside her Grand Forks apartment and asked to use the bathroom. An address was not provided in court records. According to video surveillance, Peltier walked with the victim to the men’s bathroom attached to her building at 4:17 a.m., and both left the bathroom at 5:43 a.m.

The victim told Grand Forks detectives that once at the entrance, Peltier pulled her inside the bathroom and pushed her to the floor. Documents say Peltier both physically and sexually assaulted the victim despite her pleas for Peltier to stop. The victim also stated Peltier strangled her to prevent her from screaming or being able to breathe.

After the assault, court documents say Peltier told the victim if she told anyone he would kill her since he now knew where she lived.

The victim had to be hospitalized for the injuries she sustained in the assaults including broken ribs, bruising to her neck, breasts, legs, side, back, stomach, face, knees and arms. Documents say the victim stated she is now scared of men.

When Peltier was interviewed on Aug. 24, court documents say Peltier admitted to hitting the victim, but didn’t recall threatening her and denied any sexual acts. However, results from the North Dakota Crime Lab showed several items from the victim’s sexual assault kit tested positive for semen.

If convicted, Peltier faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.