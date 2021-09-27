Puzzle Place Preschool & Childcare to Close

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Puzzle Place Preschool & Childcare is closing due to the pandemic. It’s located on 13th Ave E in West Fargo.

A post by the business on Facebook reads:

With a heavy heart, the North Dakota Autism Center, Inc. shares news of the Puzzle Place Preschool & Childcare discontinued service. The closure will happen on October 15th.

Darcy Kasprowicz, Co-Founder of the North Dakota Autism Center, states, “This has been a difficult year and a half for a lot of businesses. Childcare centers all over the state have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling with maintaining the licensing requirements with staffing.”

The North Dakota Autism Center will continue to focus on their mission to help individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities reach their full potential through excellence in care, therapy, advocacy and support.

