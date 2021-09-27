Advertisement

Puzzle Place Preschool & Childcare to Close

(AP)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Puzzle Place Preschool & Childcare is closing due to the pandemic. It’s located on 13th Ave E in West Fargo.

A post by the business on Facebook reads:

With a heavy heart, the North Dakota Autism Center, Inc. shares news of the Puzzle Place Preschool & Childcare discontinued service. The closure will happen on October 15th.

Darcy Kasprowicz, Co-Founder of the North Dakota Autism Center, states, “This has been a difficult year and a half for a lot of businesses. Childcare centers all over the state have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling with maintaining the licensing requirements with staffing.”

The North Dakota Autism Center will continue to focus on their mission to help individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities reach their full potential through excellence in care, therapy, advocacy and support.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on collision on I-29, 7 miles south of Fargo
West Fargo Car/Bike Crash
UPDATE: WFPD identifies teen hit by vehicle while riding bike
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash & charged with DUI
FARGO CRASH
UPDATE: Driver cited for DUI after crashing into apartment building
Two die in multi-vehicle crash near Hunter, ND

Latest News

FBI data shows spike in national and local murder rates for 2020
4:00PM News September 27 - Part 2
4:00PM News September 27 - Part 2
4:00PM News September 27 - Part 4
4:00PM News September 27 - Part 4
4:00PM News September 27 - Part 3
4:00PM News September 27 - Part 3