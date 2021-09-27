Advertisement

One man seriously injured in Sargent County DUI crash

24-year old Garrett Ponzer was 8 miles west of Milnor when he lost control and rolled his vehicle.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 24-year old Garrett Ponzer was 8 miles west of Milnor when he lost control and rolled his vehicle.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Ponzer was arrested for a DUI.

He was taken by Lisbon Ambulance who transferred him to Sanford Air Med.

Sanford Air Med flew Ponzer to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

He is being treated for serious, non-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on collision on I-29, 7 miles south of Fargo
police lights graphic
Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV
Jeep Crash in Fargo
SUV fleeing from police leads to crash in Fargo
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash & charged with DUI
Joni Schwartz honored her late friend Kristie Johnson, who died from cancer in July.
Marathon runner honors late Valley News staff member who died of cancer

Latest News

ink and iron
Ink & Iron Expo showcases oil and ink-covered artists
FARGO CRASH
Driver loses control causing vehicle to overturn near 12th Avenue N bridge in Fargo
The Cossette family received help from the community as Brandon and his son Huxon face medical...
Cancer benefit held for Minnesota father and son facing medical battles
Stock Cop Lights
3 semi-truck pile-up leaves one man with life-threatening injuries in Polk County