One man seriously injured in Sargent County DUI crash

SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 24-year old Garrett Ponzer was 8 miles west of Milnor when he lost control and rolled his vehicle.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Ponzer was arrested for a DUI.

He was taken by Lisbon Ambulance who transferred him to Sanford Air Med.

Sanford Air Med flew Ponzer to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

He is being treated for serious, non-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.