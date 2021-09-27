One man seriously injured in Sargent County DUI crash
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 24-year old Garrett Ponzer was 8 miles west of Milnor when he lost control and rolled his vehicle.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Ponzer was arrested for a DUI.
He was taken by Lisbon Ambulance who transferred him to Sanford Air Med.
Sanford Air Med flew Ponzer to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
He is being treated for serious, non-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
