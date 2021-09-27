Man accused in murder of Grand Forks woman now facing new charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Grand Forks woman earlier this month is now facing new charges in Grand Forks County Court.

26-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Abdullahi is already facing murder and unlawful possession of a firearm charges in connection to the death of 28-year-old Megan Lea Gustafson. Abdullahi is now facing new charges of attempted robbery and theft, both felonies.

Abdullahi’s attempted robbery charge is in connection to an incident just hours before Gustafson was killed when police say Abdullahi tried to rob a man who was walking home.

Court documents say Grand Forks Police were called to the Valley Dairy convenience store on University Ave. shortly after 6 a.m., on Sept. 11 after the victim stated Abdullahi approached him, stated he had a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim told officers he threw his coffee down, did not give Abdullahi his wallet and went back into the gas station to call police.

Surveillance video shows Abdullahi on surveillance video minutes after the attempted robbery going into Gustafson’s yard.

Court documents say Abdullahi also stole a car earlier this summer before leaving it in a parking ramp. A 2012 Dodge Avenger was stolen from the 700 block of N. 47th St., on June 4 and wasn’t recovered by police for 12 more days, court documents state. When police looked at the surveillance video from the parking garage, documents say Abdullahi and a woman could be seen getting out of the vehicle. The female passenger later confirmed to officers she and Abdullahi were in the vehicle.

If convicted on all charges, Abdullahi faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

