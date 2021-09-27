Ink & Iron Expo showcases oil and ink-covered artists

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo, people came out for 3 days of celebrating artistry at the Rough Riders Ink & Iron Expo.

Some told us they came to get work done by a familiar face.

“I got mine from Casey Bogenrief at Crazy Ink Tattoo. He’s my normal tattoo artist, but he lives 2 hours away. So it was very convenient that he was here,” said Mikayla Gimmestad.

Over 80 local and out-of-town artists came to the event.

People who wanted to get a tattoo at the expo had to set it up with the artist ahead of time, but some walk-ups were taken.

“I looked through the book and I knew she was really good at plantlike tattoo designs so I really chose a plant—a leaf,” said Jamie Burss.

Tattoo contests were held all day for categories like watercolor, realistic, and most regrettable.

Temporary tattoos were also available.

A part of all ticket sales and auction proceeds were donated to Make-A-Wish North Dakota

“My friends got tattooed here yesterday and they were showing me some of the work and I really loved it. I decided I wanted to come up and I wanted to get tattooed as well,” said Burss.

There were over 100 custom-built motorcycles on display throughout the arena.

People were able to register their motorcycles to be judged for awards.

This was the final day of the expo.

