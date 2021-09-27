Grand Forks Fire Department raises more than $29,000 for its “Fill the Boot” drive

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With boots in hand, Grand Forks firefighters raised more than $29,000 for its “Fill the Boot” drive.

Donations help the Muscular Dystrophy Association continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and help continue funding life-saving research.

