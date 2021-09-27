FBI data shows spike in national and local murder rates for 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New crime stats out from the FBI show a sharp spike in the national murder rate last year.

The agency reports a nearly 30 percent increase in murders across the country for 2020.

That’s the largest single year jump since the bureau began reporting crime statistics six decades ago.

Meanwhile in the Fargo-Moorhead area, two cities are seeing murder rates increase.

Fargo went from five murders reported in 2019 to 7 in 2020.

Moorhead also saw an increase during the same time period, going from no murders reported to 3.

West Fargo is only the city in the metro that did not report murders in either 2019 or 2020.

The city of Grand Forks did not report any murders in 2019 and 4 in 2020.

