Driver loses control causing vehicle to overturn near 12th Avenue N bridge in Fargo

FARGO CRASH
FARGO CRASH(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle overturned Sunday evening near the 12th Avenue N bridge after the driver loses control.

Fargo PD says they were dispatched to the 1900 block of 12th Avenue N on the report of the crash.

Authorities say the driver was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed when they lost control causing the vehicle to roll over.

The vehicle then crashed into an apartment building causing the second and third balconies to collapse.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

An eastbound lane is currently closed, but traffic is still moving.

