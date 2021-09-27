Doctor warns against viral ‘de-worming’ TikTok trend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the second time this year doctors across the country are urging against an over-the-counter de-worming medication— This time it’s all because of yet again another new TikTok trend.

A woman has gone viral after she says she used de-worming pills and encourages everyone to do the same.

“You have worms! Everyone has worms! We need to de-worm ourselves. Everybody, get something!” the woman said in the video.

Essentia Health Gastroenterologist Dr. Kimberly Kolkhorst says thankfully no one has come into her chair looking for de-worming help and urges the public that there’s no reason to.

“Parasitic infections in the United States are extremely, extremely rare solely because we are a developed country and we have good pasteurization, we don’t eat raw meat, all of our water systems are clean,” Kolkhorst said.

Kolkhorst says so far in her five years as a practicing physician in Fargo, she’s only ever seen one parasitic infection. She encourages you to delete those ‘Paraguard’ or ‘Intestine Pro’ pills from your online shopping cart before you potentially cause long-term damage to your gut.

“I never recommend taking anything that’s not an FDA approved medication because with that, you don’t actually know what you’re getting and therefore safety is an issue,” Kolkhorst said.

So how will you know if you actually need to be ‘de-wormed?’ Kolkhorst says the side effects range from extreme weight loss, abdominal pain, fever and diarrhea, but urges you to get checked by a doctor to make sure instead of taking your gut health into your own hands.

