COVID-19 cases increasing one month after school starts in FM metro

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been a month since school has begun for students in the Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead area. In each of the school districts, COVID-19 cases have increased.

In total since the beginning of classes, with students, Fargo has 178 cases since August 25th, West Fargo has 232 cases since August 26th and Moorhead has 163 cases since August 30th. Fargo and Moorhead have masking policies while West Fargo does not.

Just last week, Fargo had 25 cases, West Fargo 90 cases and Moorhead 29 cases.

To get a COVID-19 test, in Cass County, Fargo Cass Public Health is conducting testing from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. A prescreening is required.

In Clay County, testing is at the Former Thomas Edison Elementary School from 11:00am to 6:00pm, Monday through Thursday.

