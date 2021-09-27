Cancer benefit held for Minnesota father and son facing medical battles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cossette family saw friends and family gather at the Mainline Bar and Grill in Downer, MN to help raise support for Brandon and Huxon. Brandon Cossette, 27, is currently battling lymphoma while his son Huxon, who is five-months-old, recently has had heart surgery.

“He is a tough fighter, just like his dad, I mean it will be pretty cool to be able to tell him about all the people that stepped up and tell him kind of about this whole process and how tough he is and how tough his dad is and how many people have just touched our lives.” said Alyssa Cossette, Brandon’s sister.

The benefit was set up to help the family as Brandon faces more rounds of chemotherapy.

For more information on the fundraiser set up for Brandon and Huxon, click here.

