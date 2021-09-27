Advertisement

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in homicide investigation

The man who died is identified as 29-year-old Bemidji, Minnesota resident Warren Beaulieu.
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in a homicide investigation.

On September 5th, Investigators responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11000 block of Chokecherry Drive, NE, in the Turtle River Township of Beltrami County.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the manner of death as homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at (218)333-9111, option 2.  Information about this incident can also be reported anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or by calling the Crime Stoppers toll- free number at 1-800-222-TIPS [8477].

