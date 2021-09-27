Apply for a job, Get free ice cream

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marvin is offering a sweet deal in an effort to attract new employees to help produce window and door products in Fargo.

They’re celebrating manufacturing employees in the Fargo region on Oct. 1, National Manufacturing Day, by giving away free scoops of ice cream or cookie dough at both Scoop ‘n’ Dough locations in Fargo. Marvin will also have employees available to provide employment information. Those who submit a job application with Marvin will receive a free scoop of ice cream or cookie dough.

Anyone employed by a manufacturer can stop by the Scoop ‘n’ Dough locations at 206 Roberts Alley or 32nd Ave. South in Fargo on Oct. 1 between 1 and 7 p.m. and show their employee badge to redeem a free scoop of ice cream or cookie dough from Marvin.

“We’re excited to celebrate National Manufacturing Day in our community with other manufacturers after what has been an incredibly busy year industry-wide,” said Cairn Reisch, Community Relations Manager at Marvin. “Marvin is hiring for a variety of positions with competitive pay and long-term career opportunities as we continue to grow and invest in the Fargo region.”

Marvin says they’ve increased starting pay to $18.50 per hour. Information and online applications can be found at marvin.com/joinus.

