3 semi-truck pile-up leaves one man with life-threatening injuries in Polk County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three semi-track pile-up that left Reyes Bustamante Jr., 50, with life-threatening injuries on Polk County Rd. 17. Bustamante Jr., 50, was taken to the Grand Forks hospital.

All three semi-trucks were eastbound when they collided into each other. Clarence Phelps, 70, had non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.