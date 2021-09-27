3 semi-truck pile-up leaves one man with life-threatening injuries in Polk County
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three semi-track pile-up that left Reyes Bustamante Jr., 50, with life-threatening injuries on Polk County Rd. 17. Bustamante Jr., 50, was taken to the Grand Forks hospital.
All three semi-trucks were eastbound when they collided into each other. Clarence Phelps, 70, had non-life threatening injuries.
