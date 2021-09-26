Advertisement

UPDATE: WFPD seeks help identifying teen hit by vehicle while riding bike

A police car.
A police car.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The West Fargo Police Department says they need help identifying a teen, who was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike.

Authorities say the victim is a 14-year-old white male with a thin build. The victim also has brown hair.

The victim was riding a gray Roadmaster bicycle.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 Sunday and the teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

A Cass Clay Alert is being sent out to registered numbers within a 1.5-mile radius of the crash site to assist with the teen’s identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red River Regional Dispatch at (701) 451-7660.

The crash is still under investigation.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

West Fargo Police are currently on the scene investigating a vehicle crash possibly involving a juvenile pedestrian near the Cash Wise grocery store on 33rd Avenue E.

Valley News Live received a tip from a resident living nearby stating that a child may have been hit on while on a bike.

A reporter on scene said it appeared to be a lot of blood on the pavement.

Stay with Valley News Live as we work to confirm the details of this crash.

