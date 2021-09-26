Two die in multi-vehicle crash near Hunter, ND

NEAR HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash near Hunter, ND.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday along ND Highway 18.

A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2021 Chevy Suburban, facing north, was waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway.

A 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by an 82-year-old man with a 69-year-old female passenger of Devil’s Lake, was going south when a 2020 Chevy Silverado rear-ended the Suburban.

The impact pushed the Suburban into the southbound lane causing a head-on collision with the Hyundai.

The Hyundai was ultimately pushed into a ditch and the Suburban came to a rest on its side.

Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were killed in the crash.

The Suburban was driven by a 39-year-old woman and was carrying two juvenile passengers, all of Wheaton, ND.

All were hurt in the collision, but a 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The driver of the Silverado, a 43-year-old man of Moorhead, endured minor injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash and possible charges remain under investigation.

