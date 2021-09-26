Advertisement

Two die in multi-vehicle crash near Hunter, ND

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash near Hunter, ND.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday along ND Highway 18.

A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2021 Chevy Suburban, facing north, was waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway.

A 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by an 82-year-old man with a 69-year-old female passenger of Devil’s Lake, was going south when a 2020 Chevy Silverado rear-ended the Suburban.

The impact pushed the Suburban into the southbound lane causing a head-on collision with the Hyundai.

The Hyundai was ultimately pushed into a ditch and the Suburban came to a rest on its side.

Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were killed in the crash.

The Suburban was driven by a 39-year-old woman and was carrying two juvenile passengers, all of Wheaton, ND.

All were hurt in the collision, but a 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The driver of the Silverado, a 43-year-old man of Moorhead, endured minor injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash and possible charges remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after head-on collision on I-29, 7 miles south of Fargo
police lights graphic
Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV
Jeep Crash in Fargo
SUV fleeing from police leads to crash in Fargo
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash & charged with DUI
Joni Schwartz honored her late friend Kristie Johnson, who died from cancer in July.
Marathon runner honors late Valley News staff member who died of cancer

Latest News

Sports - Dragon Football Rallies Past Upper Iowa 33-28
Dragon Football Rallies Past Upper Iowa 33-28
Sports - Kickoff Return Fortunes Turn Against Gustavus - September 25
Sports - Kickoff Return Fortunes Turn Against Gustavus - September 25
News - Marathon Runner Honors Late Valley News Life Staff Member - September 25
News - Freedom From Tyranny Rally In Detroit Lakes - September 25
News - Freedom From Tyranny Rally In Detroit Lakes - September 25