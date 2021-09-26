Advertisement

Police investigate vehicle crash in West Fargo possibly involving a juvenile pedestrian

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police are currently on the scene investigating a vehicle crash possibly involving a juvenile pedestrian near the Cash Wise grocery store.

Valley News Live received a tip from a resident living nearby stating that a child may have been hit on while on a bike.

A reporter on scene said it appeared to be a lot of blood on the pavement.

Stay with Valley News Live as we work to confirm the details of this crash.

