Police investigate vehicle crash in West Fargo possibly involving a juvenile pedestrian

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police are currently on the scene investigating a vehicle crash possibly involving a juvenile pedestrian near the Cash Wise grocery store.

Valley News Live received a tip from a resident living nearby stating that a child may have been hit on while on a bike.

A reporter on scene said it appeared to be a lot of blood on the pavement.

