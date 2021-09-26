One seriously hurt in crash near Devil’s Lake

DEVIL’S LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person has been seriously injured after their SUV collided with a farm pick up truck along Highway 2 just west of Devil’s Lake.

authorities say the truck was attempting to make a left turn at an intersection when the SUV crashed into the back of the truck.

The SUV then caught on fire and the driver was pulled to safety by the driver of the farm truck and others passing by.

The 21-year-old driver of the SUV was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was unharmed in the accident.

