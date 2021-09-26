Advertisement

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash & charged with DUI

44-year old Jason Kazmierczak of Grand Forks was driving a motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Walsh County.

44-year old Jason Kazmierczak of Grand Forks was driving a motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at around 4:40 pm.

Police say Kazmierczak was thrown from the motorcycle, experiencing serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Kazmierczak is being charged with a DUI.

The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
Hospital, city leaders issue urgent plea on COVID surge
Police say this person has been spotted on camera going up to random homes and seeing if doors...
Police warn of man trying to get into unlocked homes
Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
police lights graphic
Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV

Latest News

"Freedom from Tyranny" rally
“Freedom from Tyranny” rally in Detroit Lakes
fire
Cause of McIntosh structure fire being investigated
Generic photo of an ambulance.
One seriously hurt in crash near Devil’s Lake
Cross-country Amtrak train derails in Montana