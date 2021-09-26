Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash & charged with DUI
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Walsh County.
44-year old Jason Kazmierczak of Grand Forks was driving a motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash happened at around 4:40 pm.
Police say Kazmierczak was thrown from the motorcycle, experiencing serious injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Kazmierczak is being charged with a DUI.
The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.
