Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash & charged with DUI

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Walsh County.

44-year old Jason Kazmierczak of Grand Forks was driving a motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash happened at around 4:40 pm.

Police say Kazmierczak was thrown from the motorcycle, experiencing serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Kazmierczak is being charged with a DUI.

The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

