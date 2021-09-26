“Freedom from Tyranny” rally in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - “I love seeing all these patriots out here today,” said one organizer Eric Hanson.

At the “Freedom from Tyranny” rally at Veteran’s Park in Detroit Lakes, people carried flags, held signs, and played music to help spread their messages.

One organizer’s Facebook post about the event calls for demonstrators to bring signs and banners about topics like mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations, and future lockdowns.

“I think this is a protest about the tyranny that we are seeing at a federal level where the government is presuming the authority to tell people that they can’t provide for their families unless they get a vaccine that they may or may not want. We think that that’s a personal choice and that people should be able to choose whether or not they get the vaccine,” said political activist Spike Cohen.

Drivers passing by honked and waved to show their support.

“I love every one of these people. Even the ones that are kind of respecting me with a different kind of salute,” said Air Force veteran Dianne Moen.

This is the third rally like this in Detroit Lakes

“I think they speak to people to know that they are not alone in believing that this is the best way forward. That we need to let our representatives know. We need to let our politicians know that this is not acceptable that we’re not going to let people be held hostage to push for vaccine,” said Cohen.

There were lots of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate signs

“To refuse a vaccine is not dishonorable. It’s a personal choice, it’s freedom. I bet if you talked to half the people out here, they’re vaccinated. It’s not about the vaccine,” said Moen.

The demonstration lasted 3 hours.

“There is still a remanent of patriots, a remanent of Christians, I believe in god-fearing people who are willing to fight for their country,” said Hanson.

“This is our country and you need to be aware, you need to be involved, and you need to talk to each other without insulting fellow Americans,” said Moen.

Demonstrators told us they hope to be back soon.

Organizers told us they want to host another event like this, but there are currently no plans.

