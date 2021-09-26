Advertisement

Cause of McIntosh structure fire being investigated

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential structure fire at 520 Cleveland Ave SW in McIntosh, MN at 6:30 pm.
fire
fire
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McINTOSH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential structure fire at 520 Cleveland Ave SW in McIntosh, MN at 6:30 pm.

McIntosh Fire Department and Fosston Essentia Ambulance were also at the scene.

The fire was contained and caused minor structural and smoke damage.

No one was injured from the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating in an attempt to find what started it.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
Hospital, city leaders issue urgent plea on COVID surge
Police say this person has been spotted on camera going up to random homes and seeing if doors...
Police warn of man trying to get into unlocked homes
Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
police lights graphic
Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV

Latest News

Generic photo of an ambulance.
One seriously hurt in crash near Devil’s Lake
Cross-country Amtrak train derails in Montana
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY September 25
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY September 25
Jeep Crash in Fargo
SUV fleeing from police leads to crash in Fargo