Cause of McIntosh structure fire being investigated

McINTOSH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential structure fire at 520 Cleveland Ave SW in McIntosh, MN at 6:30 pm.

McIntosh Fire Department and Fosston Essentia Ambulance were also at the scene.

The fire was contained and caused minor structural and smoke damage.

No one was injured from the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division will be investigating in an attempt to find what started it.

