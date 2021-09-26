Car and semi collide on highway near Crookston

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was injured after a semi and a car collided in mentor Minnesota, which is about 25 miles away from Crookston.

Authorities say this afternoon, both vehicles were driving west on Highway 2 when they crashed near County Road 12.

The driver of the car was take to Crookston hospital for treatment... while the driver of the semi was unharmed.

