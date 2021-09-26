Advertisement

2 dead after head-on collision on I-29, 7 miles south of Fargo

(WDBJ)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning, seven different agencies responded to a head-on collision on Interstate-29 that left two dead and three seriously injured. The crash happened seven miles south of Fargo, ND.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol report, both vehicles collided in a construction zone after the 2011 Silverado crossed the center line and struck the 2015 Expedition. A 65-year-old man from Moorhead, MN, who was driving the Silverado, died in the crash along with the driver of the Expedition, a 27-year-old man from Fargo.

Passengers from both vehicles were sent to medical facilities. ND Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Dept., Kindred Ambulance, FM Ambulance, Horace Fire Dept., Kindred Fire Dept. and Sanford AirMed were at the scene of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

