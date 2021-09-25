Advertisement

SUV fleeing from police leads to crash in Fargo

Jeep Crash in Fargo
Jeep Crash in Fargo(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two people are hurt following a police chase that turned into a crash in Fargo.

Fargo PD says, shortly after 2:15 Saturday morning, an officer attempted to make pull over a silver Jeep in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue North.

While the traffic stop was being attempted the driver of the Jeep sped off at a high rate of speed and began driving erratically.

Police say a few minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of South University Drive for a report of a crash involving a Jeep.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Two passengers were pulled from the SUV and were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash blocked part of the road causing authorities to close off the area between 3rd and 6th Avenues South.

Power lines were knocked down, but all power has been restored.

All roads are re-opened and no other information about the suspects or the crash is available at this time.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol completed an investigation into the crash and will be forwarding charges for consideration to the State’s Attorney’s office.

Those charges include fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and criminal vehicular injury.

Fargo PD has yet to release the names of the individuals involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
Hospital, city leaders issue urgent plea on COVID surge
Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
Police say this person has been spotted on camera going up to random homes and seeing if doors...
Police warn of man trying to get into unlocked homes
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Bradley Steve Moderow (previous mugshot from August 4, 2021.
Man arrested for fleeing police in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Joni Schwartz honored her late friend Kristie Johnson, who died from cancer in July.
Marathon runner honors late Valley News staff member who died of cancer
police lights graphic
Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV
10:00PM Sports Sept. 24 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Sept. 24 - Part 1
News - How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?
News - How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?