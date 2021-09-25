SUV fleeing from police leads to crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two people are hurt following a police chase that turned into a crash in Fargo.

Fargo PD says, shortly after 2:15 Saturday morning, an officer attempted to make pull over a silver Jeep in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue North.

While the traffic stop was being attempted the driver of the Jeep sped off at a high rate of speed and began driving erratically.

Police say a few minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of South University Drive for a report of a crash involving a Jeep.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Two passengers were pulled from the SUV and were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash blocked part of the road causing authorities to close off the area between 3rd and 6th Avenues South.

Power lines were knocked down, but all power has been restored.

All roads are re-opened and no other information about the suspects or the crash is available at this time.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol completed an investigation into the crash and will be forwarding charges for consideration to the State’s Attorney’s office.

Those charges include fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and criminal vehicular injury.

Fargo PD has yet to release the names of the individuals involved.

