Police chase leads to crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two people are hurt following a police chase that turned into a crash in Fargo.

Police say the crash happened around S. University Dr. between 3rd and 6th Ave. S., blocking that part of the road in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 25.

Power lines were knocked down, but all power has been restored.

All roads are re-opened and no other information about the suspects or the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.