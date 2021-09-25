Advertisement

Police chase leads to crash in Fargo

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two people are hurt following a police chase that turned into a crash in Fargo.

Police say the crash happened around S. University Dr. between 3rd and 6th Ave. S., blocking that part of the road in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 25.

Power lines were knocked down, but all power has been restored.

All roads are re-opened and no other information about the suspects or the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 graphic
Hospital, city leaders issue urgent plea on COVID surge
Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Police say this person has been spotted on camera going up to random homes and seeing if doors...
Police warn of man trying to get into unlocked homes
Most popular baby names in the last 100 years

Latest News

police lights graphic
Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV
10:00PM Sports Sept. 24 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Sept. 24 - Part 1
News - How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?
News - How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?
10:00PM Weather Sept. 24
10:00PM Weather Sept. 24