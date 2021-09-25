Advertisement

Marathon runner honors late Valley News staff member who died of cancer

Joni Schwartz honored her late friend Kristie Johnson, who died from cancer in July.
Joni Schwartz honored her late friend Kristie Johnson, who died from cancer in July.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota marathon runner is honoring her friend and others who are in need of prayers while running in the Fargo Marathon. One of the names written on Joni Schwartz’s arms is Kristie Johnson, a late staff member of Valley News Live, died from cancer in July.

”I had gone to talk to her in the hospital before she passed away and I was bantering back and forth, should I do the half or should I do the full,” said Schwartz when she visited Johnson before her death. “Then she passed away on July 6 and I was like, nope, July 7 I changed my registration and said I wanted to do the full and do it for Kristie.”

This was Schwartz’s first time running the Fargo marathon.

