Advertisement

How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?

We talked to one farmer to learn more about the current harvest conditions
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We’re just hoping we don’t repeat 2 years ago is our biggest thing we’re trying to stay away from,” says Hillsboro farmer Jon Bertsch.

Bertsch says he’s started harvesting soybeans but has not yet started on corn.

“I’ve heard of other people in the area who have harvested corn. That one seems to have taken a pretty big hit. That one wants more moisture in a timely fashion than say a soybean. So, they’ve taken a hit there in regards to yield. You’re looking at 130ish which is low for the area,” says the Hillsboro farmer.

Some farmers have also reported smaller soybeans this year.

“That of course adds up to your bushel and test weight. Test weight has been a little on the lighter side and smaller beans. And the whole problem is we didn’t get enough moisture to fill the pods so the beans didn’t fill out, and especially the top pods on the plant,” says Bertsch

Sugar beet harvest starts October 1st, but with temperatures predicted to be in the seventies next week, farmers could potentially run into some problems.

“When we’re this hot now for this long, sugar beet guys need it cooler because they will not take the sugar beets at the factory because they can’t keep sugar beets at that high of a temperature. They eventually want to get them out of the ground, but they won’t let them do that if it’s 70 degrees and above,” says Bertsch.

The problem for next year will be if the conditions are similar to 2021.

“We’ve used up quite a bit of subsoil moisture right now. So, if we go into next year without some good snow cover and without some timely rains next year. Next year will be tough, very tough,” says Bertsch.

Bertsch says so far this year, the weather has been cooperative for harvest.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
West Fargo Packers sweatshirt
After her child tests positive for COVID-19, a West Fargo mom has plea for district
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Covid-19 graphic
Hospital, city leaders issue urgent plea on COVID surge
A police car.
UPDATE: 28-year-old dies after being hit by train in Crookston

Latest News

10:00PM Sports Sept. 24 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Sept. 24 - Part 1
News - How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?
News - How is the North Dakota drought impacting harvest?
10:00PM Weather Sept. 24
10:00PM Weather Sept. 24
10:00PM News Sept. 24 - Part 1
10:00PM News Sept. 24 - Part 1
News - Dozens protest outside city hall over climate change - September 24, 2021
News - Dozens protest outside city hall over climate change - September 24, 2021