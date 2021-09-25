Car cruises down wrong lane of highway, crashes into SUV

NEAR ROSEAU, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a wrong-way crash along a Minnesota highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Joshua Wilson from Mississippi was driving his Mustang down the wrong lane of Hwy. 11 near Roseau on Friday, Sept. 24.

The crash report says Wilson hit an SUV driving in the correct lane, causing Wilson’s Mustang to go into the ditch.

The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Lisa Norman from Roseau, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Wilson was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The crash report says he was under the influence of alcohol.

