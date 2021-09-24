Advertisement

Twist of Fate provides outlet for physically challenged hunters

This provides an opportunity to make the sport of archery more accessible to anyone with a desire to shoot a bow or crossbow, regardless of their physical limitations. The hunt is held once a year on the last weekend of September from Thursday to Sunday.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Imagine not being able to do something you love because of a physical disability. Twist of Fate is providing an outlet for hunters that once felt it was impossible to enjoy the hobby.

This provides an opportunity to make the sport of archery more accessible to anyone with a desire to shoot a bow or crossbow, regardless of their physical limitations. The hunt is held once a year on the last weekend of September from Thursday to Sunday.

The hunt is for the physically challenged. This is for anyone over the age of 14 with a disability. Hunters are chosen at a first-come-first-serve basis. There will be 12 hunters this year.

What hunters can expect:

Tent camping in canvas wall tents, mattress provided

· Electricity in each tent

· Running water and handicap accessible shower

· Meat from harvested deer go home with the hunter, freezer-ready.

· 3-D target practicing

· Campfire, weather permitting

· Saturday night open house, silent and live auction, banquet, and live band

Twist of Fate will provide:

· Deer license fees (North Dakota residents buy their own licenses and will be reimbursed)

· Meals

· Guide services

· Meat processing

· Lodging

You will need to provide:

· Good sleeping bag and pillow

· Hunting clothes

· Transportation to and from the camp

· Personal Items (toiletries, towel ect.)

