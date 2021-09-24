Police warn of man trying to get into unlocked homes

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji are warning the public about a man going up to random homes and seeing if the door is unlocked.

Police say they’ve taken several reports of this happening in the area around Vista North and Birchmont Drive.

This suspicious activity has been reported during all hours of the day. Police say it sometimes happens when people are home, and other times the suspect is caught on security camera.

The person in question is described as a man with dark hair, often wearing a backpack and riding away on a bicycle.

If you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call dispatch at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.