Advertisement

ND Legislature drafts new district boundaries

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A panel of lawmakers has substantially completed a draft of North Dakota’s new legislative map that creates three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but erases an equal amount in some rural regions.

The preliminary plan unanimously approved Thursday also forces several incumbent lawmakers to run against each other to keep their jobs, including the Democratic Senate minority leader and the GOP House majority leader.

Rep. Bill Devlin, chairman of the committee, says the panel will return to the Capitol twice next week to “tweak” the plan that was drafted over the past several weeks.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
West Fargo Packers sweatshirt
After her child tests positive for COVID-19, a West Fargo mom has plea for district
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Police lights graphic
Man has serious injuries following pickup vs semi crash
West Fargo restaurant goes viral on TikTok
Local restaurant goes viral, gains 1.5 million views on TikTok

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer...
Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in Floyd murder case
Covid-19 graphic
Hospital, city leaders expected to issue urgent plea on COVID surge
This provides an opportunity to make the sport of archery more accessible to anyone with a...
Twist of Fate provides outlet for physically challenged hunters
Day care center in College Station.
Early childhood care providers to receive aid through new grants