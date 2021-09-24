Man arrested for fleeing police in stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in jail after police tried to make a traffic stop in north Fargo Friday morning, and he took off. Fargo Police say they received several calls in the 3600 block of Grandwood Drive North for someone driving on the dike and through lawns.

Officers spotted the vehicle and near 32nd Avenue North and Broadway, tried to pull it over, but the driver fled. They didn’t chase him, but went back to the area of the original call to make sure there wasn’t property damage or injuries.

Officers spotted the vehicle again in the area of Cass County 20 and University Drive. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies set up on the east side of the Cass County 20 bridge and when the driver crossed the bridge, he drove over a tire deflation device and was taken into custody.

Bradley Steven Moderow, a 27-year-old from Fargo, was arrested for fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

