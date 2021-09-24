How are Fargo drive-thrus lining up with new survey on speed and accuracy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Have you had any experience recently in a drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant? Did it take a little longer? Did they get the order right? A new study from CNBC finds over the past year drive-thrus have become slower and less accurate in completing orders.

The study found the average time spent waiting in a drive-thru has increased by 25 seconds in the past year. This brings the average wait time to almost 6 and a half minutes.

Popeyes was one of the first stops. From pulling up to receiving the order, it took 9 minutes. Everything in the order was correct.

Next on the list was Culvers on 13th Ave. We were told to pull forward into one of the reserved spots for people waiting for their orders. We waited there for 7 minutes, bringing the total time spent waiting at culvers to 11 minutes. The order was filled correctly.

At Burger King and Taco Bell on University, the waits were ten minutes at each location. Everything in both orders was correct.

Further down university at Mcdonald’s, it was busier. It took 14 minutes to drive away with our order, and everything was correct.

The longest wait of the night was at Chick-fil-A. It took 28 minutes from the time we got in line to the time we received our food, more than 4 times the national average. However, we received what we ordered.

So, while all the wait times in Fargo were longer than average, not one restaurant made a mistake.

The study from CNBC says the labor shortage could be a contributing factor for the slower drive-thru times.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.