Hospital, city leaders expected to issue urgent plea on COVID surge

Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hospital and city leaders in the FM metro are expected to issue an urgent plea regarding the COVID surge in the region.

Leaders from Essentia, Sanford, Fargo Cass Public Health and metro cities are expected to talk about critical hospital capacities, staffing shortages, treatments and an urgent appeal to use mitigation strategies like the vaccine and masking.

The briefing is expected at noon on Friday, Sept. 24 in a virtual setting. You can watch it on the City of Fargo’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more information about COVID-19 hitting the Red River Valley.

