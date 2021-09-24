FROST WEST SATURDAY AM, THEN HEAT BUILDS

SATURDAY: Saturday morning FROST ADVISORY for the James River Valley!!! 30s there, otherwise 40s for the rest of the area to start the weekend. Temperatures Saturday Afternoon remain in the 60s for most areas in Minnesota with a clouds and a few morning sprinkles east. A warm up begins with Saturday 70s in the west. mostly sunny sky Saturday, and conditions look dry.

SUNDAY: Temperatures warm back up into the 70s for Sunday east and a lot of 80s from the Red River and points west! Expect partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Our warm trend continues into the workweek. Mostly sunny skies continue on Monday, with highs above average for this time of year, warming into the 70s for many and low 80s for a few again. Tuesday looks even warmer, with highs moving into the 70s east and mid 80s west under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday brings the chance of a few more clouds, with temperatures remaining near 80 for many. Late showers will be possible Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday is a transition day, as a cold front delivers our best chance of scattered to widespread showers of rain and a cooler shift in the wind as well. Highs will be in the 60s for many west and north to near 70 south and east. By Friday, the rain chance exits with passing clouds and highs in the 60s north to near 70 south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: A cool morning with a few clouds. Beautiful afternoon. Low: 42. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and awesome! Low: 52. High: 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Light south wind. Warm again. Low: 54. High: 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy south wind and warmer still. Gusts over 30 mph possible from south. Low: 56. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds late. Late shower/thunder chance. Low: 60. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thundershowers. Low: 66. High: 75.

FRIDAY: Cooler northwest wind with passing clouds. Low: 49. High: 72.

