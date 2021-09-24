Early childhood care providers to receive aid through new grants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Dept. of Human Services early childhood division is rolling out a new grant program to help care providers. The initiative totals over $100 million.

“I’m surprised it has taken this long to be able to provide this level of support for such a needed industry,” said Early Childhood Division Dir. Kay Larson. “My team came on board at the end of July first part of August and started planning for the availability of these grants, so fast and furious.”

Some of the funding can be used for operating costs and focusing on serving more families, many of whom have been struggling to find day care. In addition to stabilization funds, the state also offering one-time grants to support child care providers.

“Because the stabilization grants can be used for those operating costs, it just really helps childcare programs keep doors open and be able to provide access to childcare for working families and that’s huge.” said Larson.

For more information on how to apply for these grants, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.