Advertisement

#10 million drought relief announced for Minnesota farmers, producers

Gov. Tim Walz visits farmers amid drought
Gov. Tim Walz visits farmers amid drought(KVLY)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and MN Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson announced on Friday morning that MN farmers and livestock producers can expect a $10 million drought relief package to combat challenges that they faced by the severe drought conditions during the 2021 growing season.

The proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants to cover eligible costs for farmers and producers, including water handling equipment such as water tanks, pipeline, and water wagons, water hauling, wells, and irrigation equipment.

The funding proposal also includes $5 million for zero-interest loans available immediately for Minnesota farmers whose operations are suffering from lack of rain, administered through the Rural Finance Authority’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program. The program can be used to help cover lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance.

More details on the drought relief package will be announced soon.

“Historic drought conditions have created extreme stress and financial hardship for our farmers and livestock producers during an already difficult time for the agricultural industry. As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers. This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.”

Gov. Tim Walz

“Thanks to the Governor’s drought relief package, Minnesota’s livestock and specialty crop farmers will have an opportunity to recoup some of their losses. I encourage farmers and producers to apply for these grants and loans while they’re available.”

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen

Per a press release, Governor Walz and Commissioner Peterson visited a farm in Dakota County where they met with representatives from the MN Farmers Union, MN Farm Bureau, the MN State Cattleman’s Association and the Hmong American Farmers Association.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
West Fargo Packers sweatshirt
After her child tests positive for COVID-19, a West Fargo mom has plea for district
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Police lights graphic
Man has serious injuries following pickup vs semi crash
A police car.
UPDATE: 28-year-old dies after being hit by train in Crookston

Latest News

Bradley Steve Moderow (previous mugshot from August 4, 2021.
Man arrested for fleeing police in stolen vehicle
NDT - Hankinson Octoberfest This Weekend - September 24
NDT - Hankinson Octoberfest This Weekend - September 24
NDT - Cooking With Soybeans - September 24
NDT - Cooking With Soybeans - September 24
NDT - Fargo Force Home Opener On October 9
NDT - Fargo Force Home Opener On October 9