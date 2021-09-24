Advertisement

Dozens protest outside city hall over climate change

Dozens of people protested outside Fargo City Hall over climate change.
Dozens of people protested outside Fargo City Hall over climate change.(Michael Downs/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people marched from Island Park to Fargo City Hall to protest over climate change issues on Friday. The rally’s focus was to pressure elected officials at the city, county, state and federal level to take actions against global warming.

The event in Fargo was just part of many that took place across the globe in effort put together by Friday’s For Future. There were speakers from the Stop Line 3 protest and climate justice organizations like Knights of the Climate Covenant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baldner mugshot
‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege
West Fargo Packers sweatshirt
After her child tests positive for COVID-19, a West Fargo mom has plea for district
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
A police car.
UPDATE: 28-year-old dies after being hit by train in Crookston
Police lights graphic
Man has serious injuries following pickup vs semi crash

Latest News

5:00PM News September 24- Part 1
5:00PM News September 24- Part 1
5:00PM Weather September 24
5:00PM Weather September 24
5:00PM News September 24- Part 3
5:00PM News September 24- Part 3
5:00PM News September 24- Part 2
5:00PM News September 24- Part 2