Dozens protest outside city hall over climate change

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people marched from Island Park to Fargo City Hall to protest over climate change issues on Friday. The rally’s focus was to pressure elected officials at the city, county, state and federal level to take actions against global warming.

The event in Fargo was just part of many that took place across the globe in effort put together by Friday’s For Future. There were speakers from the Stop Line 3 protest and climate justice organizations like Knights of the Climate Covenant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.