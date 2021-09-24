Advertisement

Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in Floyd murder case

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death intends to appeal his conviction and sentence, saying the judge abused his discretion or erred during several key points in the case.

Derek Chauvin said he intends to appeal on 14 grounds. Among them, he claims Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion when he denied Chauvin’s request to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to pretrial publicity.

Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.

