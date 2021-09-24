COVID boosters available at Thrifty White

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thrifty White is now offering COVID-19 boosters for Pfizer recipients.

The FDA and the CDC recently approved booster doses for the following groups of people:

• Received 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

• Six months has passed since your second dose

• 65+ OR included in the following groups:

• 18+ at high risk of severe COVID-19

• 18+ at high risk of disease due to frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19 (such as teachers or healthcare workers)

Sanford Health officials say Pfizer boosters will also be offered for those who are immunocompromised.

If you previously received the Moderna or Janssen vaccine, you are currently not eligible for boosters. If you meet the above criteria, click here to schedule an appointment to get the shot.

