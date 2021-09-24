Advertisement

12:00PM Live Webstream: City of Fargo COVID-19 Briefing

The City of Fargo will host a virtual COVID-19 public briefing with health care system leaders and elected officials.
By David Spofford
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The topics to be discussed will include critical hospital capacities, staffing shortages, monoclonal antibody rationing and an urgent appeal for area residents to utilize mitigation strategies (including vaccinations and masking in indoor spaces).

Speakers at the briefing will include:

·         Doug Griffin, MD, Vice President and Medical Officer - Sanford Fargo

·         Richard Vetter, MD, Chief Medical Officer - Essentia Health

·         Tracie Newman, MD, Pediatrician and Health Officer - Fargo Cass Public Health

·         Nicole Christensen, Chief Nursing Officer - Essentia Health

·         Brittany Sachdeva, Vice President of Operations - Sanford Health

·         Dr. Tim Mahoney, Mayor – The City of Fargo

·         Bernie Dardis, Commission President – City of West Fargo

·         Chad Peterson, Commission Chairman – Cass County

·         Desi Fleming, Public Health Director - Fargo Cass Public Health

Media are welcome to contact the media relations office at these organizations immediately following the briefing for further information and comments.

