‘Your skin is the color of s***.’: Man choked out 11-year-old girl, court docs allege

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is being held at the Cass County Jail in connection to an assault on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week.

73-year-old Larry Baldner is charged with felony aggravated assault on a victim under 12, preventing arrest and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Newly filed court documents state officers were called to the 2700 block of 33 ½ Ave. S. on the evening of Sept. 21 for a report of a man who had assaulted and choked out an 11-year-old neighbor girl.

Officers spoke with the victim who stated she was playing basketball with four other boys in the adjoining duplex to Baldner’s home. The girl told officers Baldner was yelling at the kids to get off the property and calling them ‘n*****.’ Documents say at one point, the girl told Baldner to get out of her face and Baldner slapped her.

The female victim told officers when she and her older sister went back to confront Larry about the slap, Baldner grabbed the victim by her hair and neck, restricting her airway and lifting her partially off the ground. One of the 11-year-old’s hair extensions was ripped from her head during the assault, documents stated.

The victim’s sister stated during Baldner’s second assault, she decided to strike Larry in the face to try to free her sister from his grasp. The sister stated when he let go of the victim, Baldner then hit her in the face.

During the altercation, both girls stated Baldner told them their ‘skin is the color of s***,’ and called them names like, ‘n*****’ and ‘b****,’ documents allege.

A neighbor told police he watched Baldner lift the 11-year-old by her hair and neck.

Baldner told officers he had to wait for the kids to move to pull into his driveway and wanted them off the property. He told police the kids mouthed off and told Baldner that they had permission to play basketball in his neighbor’s driveway.

Baldner went on to say while the kids left, they came back later and another young female, who he described as ‘the big b****,’ beat him up in his driveway. Documents say Baldner had road rash on his elbows and knees from falling to the ground.

Documents say Baldner was uncooperative and confrontational with officers. When officers tried to put handcuffs on him, documents say Baldner shoved his hands in his pocket, stiffened up and remained uncompliant. Once finally placed in handcuffs, documents say Baldner became verbally abusive to officers.

Baldner’s next court appearance is on Oct. 21. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

